Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Announces Earnings Results

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($3.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by ($1.02), FiscalAI reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.31) earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from Revolution Medicines' conference call:

Positive Sentiment: Daraxonrasib’s Phase III RASolute 302 results in previously treated metastatic pancreatic cancer showed statistically significant improvements in overall survival, progression-free survival, and quality-of-life measures versus chemotherapy, with a manageable safety profile.

Daraxonrasib’s Phase III RASolute 302 results in previously treated metastatic pancreatic cancer showed statistically significant improvements in overall survival, progression-free survival, and quality-of-life measures versus chemotherapy, with a manageable safety profile. Positive Sentiment: The FDA accepted Revolution Medicines’ NDA for daraxonrasib in pancreatic cancer, while the EMA began an expedited phased review; the company has also established expanded access at sites in nearly all U.S. states and Puerto Rico, providing treatment to more than 2,000 eligible patients.

The FDA accepted Revolution Medicines’ NDA for daraxonrasib in pancreatic cancer, while the EMA began an expedited phased review; the company has also established expanded access at sites in nearly all U.S. states and Puerto Rico, providing treatment to more than 2,000 eligible patients. Positive Sentiment: Early combination data in first-line pancreatic and lung cancer were encouraging, including response rates of 82% for zoldonrasib plus chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer, 82% for zoldonrasib plus standard of care in G12D lung cancer, and 85% for elironrasib plus standard of care in G12C lung cancer.

Early combination data in first-line pancreatic and lung cancer were encouraging, including response rates of 82% for zoldonrasib plus chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer, 82% for zoldonrasib plus standard of care in G12D lung cancer, and 85% for elironrasib plus standard of care in G12C lung cancer. Positive Sentiment: The company is broadening its registrational pipeline, with Phase III trials underway or planned for multiple pancreatic and lung cancer settings, including RASolute 309, RASolve 307, and RASolve 308; initial Phase III lung cancer data are expected in 2027.

The company is broadening its registrational pipeline, with Phase III trials underway or planned for multiple pancreatic and lung cancer settings, including RASolute 309, RASolve 307, and RASolve 308; initial Phase III lung cancer data are expected in 2027. Negative Sentiment: Revolution Medicines raised 2026 GAAP operating expense guidance to $2.1 billion-$2.2 billion as it accelerates manufacturing, clinical development, and commercial preparations; second-quarter net loss widened to $644 million from $248 million a year earlier.

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Revolution Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of RVMD traded up $3.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.30. 1,951,570 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851,977. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Revolution Medicines has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $198.30. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $174.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.44. The firm has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.91 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on RVMD. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a "market perform" rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $144.67.

Get Our Latest Report on RVMD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jack Anders sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,366,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 123,269 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,749,870.77. This represents a 13.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 4,175 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.12, for a total value of $651,801.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 291,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,567,681.12. This represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 132,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,470,486 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 197.1% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,205,555 shares of the company's stock valued at $175,672,000 after buying an additional 1,463,155 shares in the last quarter. Nextech Invest Ltd. increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nextech Invest Ltd. now owns 7,601,087 shares of the company's stock valued at $332,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,347 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,148,000. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 21.7% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,573,838 shares of the company's stock worth $260,298,000 after purchasing an additional 994,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company's stock worth $95,580,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies to treat RAS-dependent cancers and other diseases driven by the RAS/MAPK pathway. The company's research efforts target historically “undruggable” proteins, aiming to inhibit critical nodes in cell signaling that promote tumor growth and therapeutic resistance.

The lead pipeline includes RMC-4630, a SHP2 inhibitor; RMC-6291, a selective KRAS G12C inhibitor; and RMC-6236, a pan-RAS inhibitor designed to address multiple RAS mutations.

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