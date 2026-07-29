Revolution Medicines (RVMD) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.04) per share and revenue of $1.7730 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.83) by ($0.46). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.13) EPS. On average, analysts expect Revolution Medicines to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Revolution Medicines Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ RVMD opened at $183.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Revolution Medicines has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $194.56. The company has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.01 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revolution Medicines

In related news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 4,175 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.12, for a total value of $651,801.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 291,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,567,681.12. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Jack Anders sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,366,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 123,269 shares in the company, valued at $20,749,870.77. The trade was a 13.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,470,486. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVMD. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 197.1% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,205,555 shares of the company's stock valued at $175,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,155 shares during the last quarter. Nextech Invest Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nextech Invest Ltd. now owns 7,601,087 shares of the company's stock worth $332,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,347 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the second quarter worth $44,148,000. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 21.7% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,573,838 shares of the company's stock worth $260,298,000 after acquiring an additional 994,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $95,580,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a "buy" rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines to $172.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a "market perform" rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Revolution Medicines from $235.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $144.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RVMD

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies to treat RAS-dependent cancers and other diseases driven by the RAS/MAPK pathway. The company's research efforts target historically “undruggable” proteins, aiming to inhibit critical nodes in cell signaling that promote tumor growth and therapeutic resistance.

The lead pipeline includes RMC-4630, a SHP2 inhibitor; RMC-6291, a selective KRAS G12C inhibitor; and RMC-6236, a pan-RAS inhibitor designed to address multiple RAS mutations.

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