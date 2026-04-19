Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Raised to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group set a $27.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Get Revolve Group alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Revolve Group

Revolve Group Stock Up 3.1%

NYSE RVLV opened at $27.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.80. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.20.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $324.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $305.83 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 5.03%.Revolve Group's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revolve Group

In related news, CEO Michael Karanikolas sold 1,948 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $50,511.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 56,419 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $1,641,228.71. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 172,575 shares of company stock worth $4,912,768 over the last 90 days. 43.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolve Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth $59,421,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the third quarter valued at $22,164,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 830.9% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,009,877 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,248,000 after buying an additional 901,396 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 89.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,031,294 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,967,000 after buying an additional 486,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,299,273 shares of the company's stock valued at $129,795,000 after buying an additional 360,598 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as a leading online fashion retailer primarily serving millennial and Gen Z consumers through its flagship e-commerce platform. The company offers a curated assortment of apparel, accessories and beauty products from more than 500 established and emerging brands, alongside private label labels covering contemporary and premium segments. With a focus on trend-driven merchandise and seamless user experience, the website features shoppable editorial content and digital styling advice aimed at strengthening customer engagement and brand loyalty.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Cerritos, California, Revolve has expanded its footprint beyond North America by launching localized sites and logistics centers in Europe and the Middle East.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Revolve Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Revolve Group wasn't on the list.

While Revolve Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here