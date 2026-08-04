Revolve Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV - Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 1,984 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 321% compared to the average daily volume of 471 call options.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

RVLV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Revolve Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Revolve Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $29.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on RVLV

Revolve Group Price Performance

NYSE RVLV traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.35. 247,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,912. Revolve Group has a one year low of $17.35 and a one year high of $31.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.60.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Revolve Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $342.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $328.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolve Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 197.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 435,437 shares of the company's stock worth $9,275,000 after buying an additional 288,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,299,273 shares of the company's stock valued at $129,795,000 after acquiring an additional 360,598 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,323,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 797,389 shares of the company's stock worth $24,073,000 after acquiring an additional 42,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 36.7% in the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,069,237 shares of the company's stock worth $46,785,000 after purchasing an additional 555,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company's stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as a leading online fashion retailer primarily serving millennial and Gen Z consumers through its flagship e-commerce platform. The company offers a curated assortment of apparel, accessories and beauty products from more than 500 established and emerging brands, alongside private label labels covering contemporary and premium segments. With a focus on trend-driven merchandise and seamless user experience, the website features shoppable editorial content and digital styling advice aimed at strengthening customer engagement and brand loyalty.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Cerritos, California, Revolve has expanded its footprint beyond North America by launching localized sites and logistics centers in Europe and the Middle East.

Further Reading

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