Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to "Hold"

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

RVTY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $118.00) on shares of Revvity in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Revvity from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Revvity from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Revvity in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore increased their target price on Revvity from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revvity has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $110.17.

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Revvity Price Performance

Shares of Revvity stock opened at $94.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Revvity has a twelve month low of $81.36 and a twelve month high of $118.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.13.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.45%.The firm had revenue of $772.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Revvity's revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Revvity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Revvity will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revvity

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Revvity by 72.7% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 27,520 shares of the company's stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 11,583 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in Revvity in the third quarter worth approximately $15,128,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Revvity in the third quarter worth approximately $905,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Revvity by 15.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 511,360 shares of the company's stock worth $44,821,000 after acquiring an additional 67,662 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Revvity by 531.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,947 shares of the company's stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 36,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company's stock.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc is a global provider of technology-enabled solutions for the life sciences, diagnostics and applied markets. The company develops and supplies a range of products and services, including reagents and consumables, laboratory instruments, workflow automation, software analytics and technical support. Its portfolio supports applications in drug discovery, genomics, cell biology research, environmental and food safety testing, industrial quality control and clinical diagnostics.

Tracing its heritage to Perkin-Elmer, founded in 1937, Revvity began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RVTY in January 2024 following a corporate rebranding.

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