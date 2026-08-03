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Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
Rexford Industrial Realty logo with Real Estate background
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Key Points

  • JPMorgan raised Rexford Industrial Realty’s price target to $39 from $36, implying 3.92% upside, but maintained an “underweight” rating.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed, with a consensus “Hold” rating and an average price target of $40.62 from five Buy, five Hold and four Sell ratings.
  • Rexford’s shares fell 0.6% to $37.53 after the REIT reported a significant quarterly EPS miss, posting a loss of $2.26 per share versus expectations for $0.60, despite revenue slightly exceeding estimates.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "underweight" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.92% from the company's current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $40.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on REXR

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE REXR traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.53. 497,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,593,601. The company's 50 day moving average price is $35.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12 month low of $32.14 and a 12 month high of $44.38.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($2.86). Rexford Industrial Realty had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 39.22%.The company had revenue of $243.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.380-2.430 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rexford Industrial Realty

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,550 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $9,849,000 after buying an additional 8,506 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 309.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 118,245 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 89,390 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,811,775 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $70,931,000 after acquiring an additional 526,877 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 52.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,956 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 131.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company's stock.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

(Get Free Report)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc NYSE: REXR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in Southern California. The company's portfolio is concentrated in infill locations across key supply-chain markets, where it targets modern distribution centers, logistics facilities and light manufacturing spaces. Rexford's strategy emphasizes buildings that offer proximity to major transportation routes and labor pools, catering to tenants in e-commerce, third-party logistics and manufacturing industries.

Since its founding in 2013, Rexford Industrial Realty has executed a disciplined growth plan driven by property acquisitions, selective development projects and strategic value-add initiatives.

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Analyst Recommendations for Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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