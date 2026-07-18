Rezolve AI PLC (NASDAQ:RZLV) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Rezolve AI PLC (NASDAQ:RZLV - Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

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Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Rezolve AI in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RZLV

Rezolve AI Price Performance

Rezolve AI stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Rezolve AI has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $8.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RZLV. Themes Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Rezolve AI during the 4th quarter valued at about $681,000. Rakuten Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rezolve AI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rezolve AI by 271.4% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 113,733 shares of the company's stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 83,112 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Rezolve AI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rezolve AI by 120.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,491 shares of the company's stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 53,242 shares in the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rezolve AI Company Profile

Rezolve AI, Inc operates a cloud-based engagement platform that connects physical world touchpoints to digital experiences. Through its proprietary Rezolve platform, the company enables brands and marketers to deploy interactive mobile campaigns triggered by NFC-enabled tags, QR codes, short URLs and other proximity-based technologies. These campaigns facilitate in-the-moment product demonstrations, digital promotions and seamless e-commerce transactions without the need to download a dedicated app.

The company’s platform includes a no-code campaign management portal, real-time analytics dashboard and integration tools for customer relationship management, payment processing and third-party marketing systems.

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