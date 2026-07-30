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RGC Resources (RGCO) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
RGC Resources logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • RGC Resources is expected to report Q3 2026 results after market close on August 6. Analysts forecast earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $18.19 million; the conference call is scheduled for August 7 at 9:00 a.m. ET.
  • The company’s previous quarter exceeded expectations, with earnings of $0.84 per share versus the $0.78 consensus and revenue of $45.46 million versus $38.20 million expected.
  • RGC Resources declared a quarterly dividend of $0.2175 per share, equivalent to $0.87 annually and a 3.9% yield. The stock was recently trading at $22.37, down 2.7%, while analysts maintain an overall “Buy” rating.
  • Five stocks we like better than RGC Resources.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $18.19 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.01%.The company had revenue of $45.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $38.20 million.

RGC Resources Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of RGCO stock opened at $22.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $232.87 million, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.50. RGC Resources has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $27.99. The business's fifty day moving average is $23.61 and its 200 day moving average is $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.69.

RGC Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. RGC Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on RGCO shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of RGC Resources from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of RGC Resources from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy".

Get Our Latest Research Report on RGC Resources

Institutional Trading of RGC Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RGC Resources by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,394 shares of the energy company's stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in RGC Resources by 0.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 403,414 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $9,028,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in RGC Resources by 440.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,821 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,678 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.77% of the company's stock.

About RGC Resources

(Get Free Report)

RGC Resources, Inc NASDAQ: RGCO is a natural gas distribution and transmission company headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia. Through its regulated subsidiaries, the company provides energy delivery services to residential, commercial and industrial customers across northern West Virginia, western Pennsylvania and parts of Maryland. RGC Resources focuses on maintaining a safe and efficient local pipeline network to ensure reliable supply to its service areas.

The company operates two primary business segments: distribution and transmission.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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