Rhea Posedel Sells 8,787 Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR - Get Free Report) Director Rhea Posedel sold 8,787 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $843,727.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 62,376 shares in the company, valued at $5,989,343.52. This trade represents a 12.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

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Aehr Test Systems Price Performance

Shares of Aehr Test Systems stock traded up $3.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,819,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,087. Aehr Test Systems has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $99.67. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $44.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -246.63 and a beta of 2.28.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 million. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 25.23% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aehr Test Systems will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEHR has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Lake Street Capital restated a "buy" rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. William Blair raised Aehr Test Systems from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $68.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Aehr Test Systems

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,288,190 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $68,897,000 after buying an additional 65,444 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 200.0% in the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 485.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,340 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 64,950 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,920,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $671,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Aehr Test Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Aehr Test Systems this week:

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor test and burn-in equipment used by device manufacturers to ensure quality and reliability of integrated circuits. Its products are designed for wafer-level reliability assessment, functional test and stress screening of memory devices, system-on-chips, optical components and power semiconductors. By focusing on wafer-level burn-in and testing processes, the company helps reduce cost and improve yield for high-volume semiconductor production.

The company's product portfolio includes FOX series wafer probe test and burn-in systems as well as ABTS burn-in ovens.

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