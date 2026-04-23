Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 13.24%.

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Rhinebeck Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of RBKB stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.75. 11,141 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,186. Rhinebeck Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $175.66 million, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Report on RBKB

Institutional Trading of Rhinebeck Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Rhinebeck Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,064 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company's stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.88% of the company's stock.

About Rhinebeck Bancorp

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc NASDAQ: RBKB is the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank, a community-focused financial institution headquartered in Rhinebeck, New York. Through its subsidiary, the company offers a full range of banking services including personal checking and savings accounts, business deposit products, residential mortgage lending and consumer loans. Rhinebeck Bancorp leverages its local presence to provide tailored financial solutions and responsive customer service to individuals and small businesses throughout the Hudson Valley region.

The origins of Rhinebeck Bank trace back to the late 19th century, reflecting more than a century of service to Ulster, Dutchess and neighboring counties.

Further Reading

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