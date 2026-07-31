Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.5167.

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A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RBBN. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ribbon Communications from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Weiss Ratings cut Ribbon Communications from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley Financial upgraded Ribbon Communications from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $3.30 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. CL King set a $3.30 target price on Ribbon Communications in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Ribbon Communications from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBBN

Ribbon Communications Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ RBBN opened at $2.12 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.45. Ribbon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.42 million, a P/E ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 1.96%.The business had revenue of $192.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Ribbon Communications's revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ribbon Communications will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBBN. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,047,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 99.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 964,446 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 481,276 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 890,168 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 418,967 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 787,493 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 363,334 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 190.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 491,471 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 322,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company's stock.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc is a global provider of real-time communications software and network solutions for service providers and enterprises. The company's offerings address the full life cycle of voice, video and data transmission across fixed, mobile and cloud environments. Ribbon's technology portfolio is designed to enable secure, intelligent and interoperable communications in applications such as unified communications, contact centers, wholesale VoIP interconnect and next-generation 5G networks.

Ribbon's product suite includes session border controllers (SBCs), which secure and interwork IP voice and multimedia sessions; Diameter signaling controllers for 4G/5G policy and charging control; network edge virtualization platforms; and analytics engines for service assurance and fraud management.

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