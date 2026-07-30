Ricardo Cardenas Sells 39,134 Shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI - Get Free Report) CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 39,134 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total transaction of $8,181,354.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 86,146 shares in the company, valued at $18,009,682.76. This trade represents a 31.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts: Sign Up

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of DRI stock traded down $5.14 on Thursday, reaching $207.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,636,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,352. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.00 and a 12 month high of $220.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.60. The firm's 50-day moving average is $203.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 9.13%.The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2027 guidance at 11.100-11.350 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants's previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Darden Restaurants's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 15,983 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,308 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $228.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on Darden Restaurants

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a multi-brand, full-service restaurant company headquartered in Orlando, Florida. The company owns and operates a portfolio of casual and fine-dining concepts that together serve millions of guests through company-owned and franchised locations. Its well-known brands include Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse, alongside other dining concepts that span Italian, American, steakhouse and upscale casual formats.

Darden's restaurants provide a range of guest-facing services including dine-in, takeout, delivery and catering, and feature menus tailored to each brand's positioning—Italian-American fare at Olive Garden, steaks and grilled items at LongHorn, and more premium steakhouse and chef-driven offerings at its upscale concepts.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Darden Restaurants, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Darden Restaurants wasn't on the list.

While Darden Restaurants currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here