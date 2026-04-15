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Rich Sparkle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ANPA) Short Interest Update

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Rich Sparkle logo with Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest fell 28.3% to 56,204 shares as of March 31, giving a short-interest ratio of 2.8 days and representing about 0.4% of the company's stock sold short.
  • Shares opened at $8.59 while the 50-day and 200-day moving averages are $19.63 and $30.56 respectively, and the 52-week range spans $2.80 to $180.64, highlighting significant price volatility.
  • Analyst sentiment remains negative overall — MarketBeat shows an average rating of 'Sell' despite a Wall Street Zen upgrade to 'Hold' — and the company reported $0.02 EPS on $2.25 million in quarterly revenue.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Rich Sparkle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ANPA - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 56,204 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the March 15th total of 78,337 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,878 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company's stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Rich Sparkle to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Rich Sparkle has an average rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Analysis on ANPA

Rich Sparkle Stock Up 0.8%

Rich Sparkle stock opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.56. Rich Sparkle has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $180.64.

Rich Sparkle (NASDAQ:ANPA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.25 million for the quarter.

About Rich Sparkle

(Get Free Report)

Rich Sparkle Holdings Limited is a financial printing and corporate services provider which specializes in designing and printing quality financial print materials principally in Hong Kong. Its service portfolio covers a myriad of deliverables, mainly including listing documents, financial reports, fund documents, circulars and announcements. Rich Sparkle Holdings Limited is based in Hong Kong.

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