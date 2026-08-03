Richard Howes Buys 67 Shares of Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Stock

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN - Get Free Report) insider Richard Howes purchased 67 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,658 per share, for a total transaction of £1,780.86.

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Smiths Group Price Performance

SMIN stock traded up GBX 6 during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,648. The company had a trading volume of 850,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,886,889. Smiths Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,088 and a 1-year high of GBX 2,746. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,549.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,529.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.19, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of £7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SMIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 2,810 to GBX 3,100 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 3,000 price target on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and set a GBX 2,750 price target on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and set a GBX 2,500 price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 2,876.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SMIN

Smiths Group Company Profile

For 175 years, we have been pioneers of progress, engineering a better future. Our strategy is to be a focused, efficient and value creating industrial engineering company operating in the attractive and growing market segments of flow control, thermal solutions, construction and aerospace. We focus on solving the toughest problems for our customers, helping address critical global needs such as decarbonisation and the ever-increasing demand for process and energy efficiency. We are pioneers of progress.

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