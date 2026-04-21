Richard John Jeffery Purchases 72 Shares of ActiveOps (LON:AOM) Stock

ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM - Get Free Report) insider Richard John Jeffery acquired 72 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 206 per share, with a total value of £148.32.

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Richard John Jeffery also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 17th, Richard John Jeffery acquired 71 shares of ActiveOps stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 215 per share, with a total value of £152.65.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Richard John Jeffery bought 54 shares of ActiveOps stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 276 per share, for a total transaction of £149.04.

ActiveOps Stock Up 0.2%

ActiveOps stock opened at GBX 206.38 on Tuesday. ActiveOps Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 83.05 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 290. The firm has a market capitalization of £147.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -625.39 and a beta of 0.77. The stock's fifty day moving average is GBX 218.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 229.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of ActiveOps from GBX 186 to GBX 355 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ActiveOps has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 355.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ActiveOps

ActiveOps Company Profile

ActiveOps' offerings provide predictive and prescriptive insight to help service operations make better decisions - faster. The Company's AI-powered SaaS solutions are underpinned by 15+ years of operational data and its AOM methodology that's proven to drive cross department decision-making. With Decision Intelligence, ActiveOps' customers deliver MORE - release 20%+ capacity within the first 12 months and boost productivity by 30%+ leading to MORE business impact. Customer turnaround times are improved substantially, costs are reduced, SLAs are met, and employees are happier and more engaged.

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