Richard Young Buys 16,378 Shares of CAMP4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAMP) Stock

CAMP4 Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:CAMP - Get Free Report) Director Richard Young purchased 16,378 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $27,023.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 186,388 shares in the company, valued at $307,540.20. This trade represents a 9.63% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

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CAMP4 Therapeutics Trading Down 3.6%

NASDAQ:CAMP traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.01. The stock had a trading volume of 86,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,472. The company has a market cap of $208.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.31. CAMP4 Therapeutics Corporation has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $7.75.

CAMP4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAMP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.29 million for the quarter. CAMP4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,193.72% and a negative return on equity of 194.74%. Research analysts expect that CAMP4 Therapeutics Corporation will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CAMP4 Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CAMP4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CAMP4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in CAMP4 Therapeutics by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in CAMP4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in CAMP4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $115,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of CAMP4 Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CAMP4 Therapeutics from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Weiss Ratings lowered CAMP4 Therapeutics from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on CAMP4 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital set a $6.50 target price on CAMP4 Therapeutics and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $8.36.

View Our Latest Report on CAMP4 Therapeutics

CAMP4 Therapeutics Company Profile

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products. It provides CalAmp Telematics Cloud platform, such as cloud-based application enablement and telematics service platforms that facilitate integration of its own applications, as well as those of third parties, through open application programming interfaces; and software as a service application, as well as provides tracking and monitoring services within fleet management, supply chain integrity, and international vehicle location.

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