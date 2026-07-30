Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Director Sells $319,770.00 in Stock

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL - Get Free Report) Director Paul Plante sold 17,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $319,770.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,188 shares in the company, valued at $266,876.28. This trade represents a 54.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

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Richardson Electronics Trading Up 8.6%

Shares of Richardson Electronics stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.13. 281,027 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,024. The stock has a market cap of $263.97 million, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.34. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.37 and a fifty-two week high of $23.15.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.14. Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 2.79%.The business had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.37 million. As a group, analysts expect that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Richardson Electronics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Richardson Electronics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Richardson Electronics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RELL. Aristides Capital LLC raised its stake in Richardson Electronics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 20,940 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the technology company's stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC boosted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 16,970 shares of the technology company's stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 65,753 shares of the technology company's stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 298.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,160 shares of the technology company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company's stock.

Richardson Electronics News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Richardson Electronics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Northland raised its FY2027 EPS forecast to $0.62 from $0.39 and increased its Q4 2027 estimate to $0.27 from $0.07. The firm also projects FY2028 EPS of $0.87, suggesting expectations for significant earnings growth. Northland retained its “Outperform” rating and $24 price objective.

Northland raised its FY2027 EPS forecast to $0.62 from $0.39 and increased its Q4 2027 estimate to $0.27 from $0.07. The firm also projects FY2028 EPS of $0.87, suggesting expectations for significant earnings growth. Northland retained its “Outperform” rating and $24 price objective. Positive Sentiment: The analyst’s estimates for Q3 2027 and later 2028 quarters also indicate improving profitability, reinforcing the potential for Richardson Electronics’ earnings momentum to extend beyond the current fiscal year.

The analyst’s estimates for Q3 2027 and later 2028 quarters also indicate improving profitability, reinforcing the potential for Richardson Electronics’ earnings momentum to extend beyond the current fiscal year. Neutral Sentiment: Northland lowered its Q1 2027 EPS forecast to $0.09 from $0.11, although it raised its Q2 and Q3 2027 estimates. The mixed quarterly revisions are outweighed by the higher full-year outlook but indicate some near-term variability.

Northland lowered its Q1 2027 EPS forecast to $0.09 from $0.11, although it raised its Q2 and Q3 2027 estimates. The mixed quarterly revisions are outweighed by the higher full-year outlook but indicate some near-term variability. Negative Sentiment: Two executives disclosed substantial stock sales on July 28. CFO Robert J. Ben sold 7,500 shares for $150,000, reducing his direct ownership by about 11%, while EVP Jens Frank Ruppert sold 37,500 shares for approximately $712,875, cutting his ownership by nearly 95%. Insider selling can pressure sentiment, though the transactions may also represent personal liquidity or profit-taking rather than a change in business outlook. CFO SEC filing EVP SEC filing

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RELL shares. Northland Securities raised Richardson Electronics from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Richardson Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Richardson Electronics in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $24.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. NASDAQ: RELL is a global manufacturer, distributor and servicer of engineered components and subsystems for a diverse range of industrial, medical and scientific applications. The company specializes in vacuum electron devices, high-voltage power supplies and related electronic components, offering klystrons, traveling wave tubes, magnetrons, X-ray tubes, microwave amplifiers and power conversion products. Its solutions support customers in power grid management, semiconductor processing, medical imaging, scientific instrumentation and telecommunications.

In addition to its manufacturing capabilities, Richardson Electronics maintains a broad distribution network comprising thousands of standard and custom parts.

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