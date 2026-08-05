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Ridgepost Capital, Inc (NYSE:RPC) Plans $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
Ridgepost Capital logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Ridgepost Capital declared a $0.04 quarterly dividend, payable September 18 to shareholders of record on August 31. The dividend implies an annualized yield of approximately 1.8%.
  • Second-quarter earnings reached $0.24 per share, exceeding the $0.17 analyst consensus, while assets under management surpassed $50 billion and fee-paying AUM approached $35 billion.
  • Management projects $500 million to $1 billion in annual origination upside from the Stellus acquisition, but investors will be watching integration, debt management and the company’s plan to increase leverage.
  • Five stocks we like better than Ridgepost Capital.

Ridgepost Capital, Inc (NYSE:RPC - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, September 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st.

Ridgepost Capital Price Performance

NYSE:RPC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.87. The company's stock had a trading volume of 601,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,958. Ridgepost Capital has a twelve month low of $6.79 and a twelve month high of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.09 million, a P/E ratio of 40.32 and a beta of 0.88.

More Ridgepost Capital News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ridgepost Capital this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Ridgepost reported second-quarter earnings of $0.24 per share, exceeding the $0.17 analyst consensus and rising from $0.23 a year earlier. Revenue totaled $80.91 million, with separate reports indicating sales also surpassed expectations. Ridgepost Capital Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
  • Positive Sentiment: Assets under management surpassed $50 billion, while fee-paying AUM approached $35 billion. Management cited healthy fundraising, a durable fee-based model and the completed Stellus acquisition as drivers of future earnings power and expansion. Ridgepost Capital Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results
  • Positive Sentiment: The company outlined an estimated $500 million to $1 billion of annual Stellus origination upside, offering a potentially significant growth opportunity for its private-credit platform. The board also declared a $0.04-per-share quarterly dividend, payable September 18 to shareholders of record August 31. Ridgepost Outlines Stellus Origination Upside
  • Neutral Sentiment: Management is targeting leverage in the mid-2x range by year-end. While this could support growth, investors may focus on integration execution, debt management and the risks inherent in the company’s forward-looking projections. Ridgepost Capital 2026 Q2 Results Presentation

Ridgepost Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

P10 NYSE: RPC is an oilfield services company that provides specialized equipment and field services to upstream oil and gas operators. The company focuses on supplying non‑exclusive, rental and production support products and technical services that help customers complete, produce and maintain wells. Its offerings are designed to support a range of onshore operations, with emphasis on scalable, modular solutions that can be deployed across multiple basins.

Products and services typically include surface and downhole rental tools, completion and production accessories, well intervention and maintenance services, and related operational support.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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