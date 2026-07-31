Rightmove (LON:RMV) Receives "Underperform" Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Rightmove (LON:RMV - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "underperform" rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 465 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's target price points to a potential upside of 0.22% from the stock's current price.

RMV has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 489 to GBX 404 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Rightmove from GBX 520 to GBX 455 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a GBX 481 price objective on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rightmove has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of GBX 607.14.

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Rightmove Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of LON RMV opened at GBX 464 on Friday. Rightmove has a fifty-two week low of GBX 391.40 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 827. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 439.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 444.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rightmove

In other news, insider Amanda James purchased 6,016 shares of Rightmove stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 413 per share, with a total value of £24,846.08. Also, insider Lorna Tilbian purchased 3,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 403 per share, with a total value of £14,508. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The segment also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

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