Ring Energy (REI) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $93.29 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Ring Energy had a negative net margin of 87.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $73.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $69.90 million. On average, analysts expect Ring Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Ring Energy Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of REI stock opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $236.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31. Ring Energy has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $2.00.

Insider Activity at Ring Energy

In related news, EVP Sundip Singh Johl purchased 231,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $279,510.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 548,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,636.60. This represents a 72.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul D. Mckinney acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,158,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,948,570.97. This represents a 1.22% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 3.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ring Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ring Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Ring Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on REI shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Ring Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ring Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $2.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ring Energy

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company focused on the development, acquisition and operation of upstream assets in the United States. Headquartered in Odessa, Texas, the company concentrates its activities on onshore hydrocarbon plays, where it seeks to optimize production through technical innovation, cost management and disciplined capital allocation. Ring Energy trades on the NYSE American under the ticker symbol REI.

The company's core operations are centered in the Permian Basin, one of North America's most prolific oil-producing regions.

Further Reading

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