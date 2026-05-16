RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on RingCentral from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on RingCentral from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings raised RingCentral from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on RingCentral from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Get RingCentral alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RNG

Insider Transactions at RingCentral

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 18,680 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total value of $678,644.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 139,493 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,067,780.69. The trade was a 11.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Tarun Arora sold 953 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $40,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 74,539 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,205,177. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 259,854 shares of company stock worth $9,312,708. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of RingCentral

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthCollab LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 693 shares of the software maker's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 732 shares of the software maker's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 901 shares of the software maker's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the software maker's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in RingCentral by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,025 shares of the software maker's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company's stock.

RingCentral Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $41.06 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $39.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.69. RingCentral has a one year low of $23.59 and a one year high of $48.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 3.31%.The firm had revenue of $644.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. RingCentral has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-5.010 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. RingCentral's payout ratio is presently 31.91%.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based business communications and collaboration solutions. The company’s flagship platform delivers unified communications as a service (UCaaS), integrating voice over IP (VoIP) phone systems, video conferencing, team messaging and SMS into a single, cloud-native application. In addition to its UCaaS offering, RingCentral provides contact center as a service (CCaaS) capabilities, enabling organizations to manage customer interactions across voice, email, chat and social channels from a centralized dashboard.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Belmont, California, RingCentral went public on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker RNG in 2013.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider RingCentral, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and RingCentral wasn't on the list.

While RingCentral currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here