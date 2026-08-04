RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Hits New 52-Week High - Here's Why

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.25 and last traded at $59.6870, with a volume of 289480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.30.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on RNG shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $45.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $44.40.

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RingCentral Price Performance

It's RingCentral NYSE: RNG You Want In Your 2021 Portfolio, Not Zoom NASDAQ: ZM

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.96, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.14. The firm's fifty day moving average is $41.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.97.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $657.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.53 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 34.49% and a net margin of 4.27%.RingCentral's revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. RingCentral has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.960-5.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This is an increase from RingCentral's previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. RingCentral's dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Kira Makagon sold 16,988 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $722,669.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 212,724 shares in the company, valued at $9,049,278.96. The trade was a 7.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Robert I. Theis sold 2,530 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $101,908.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 30,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,993.52. The trade was a 7.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 38,628 shares of company stock worth $1,656,201 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RingCentral

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. WealthCollab LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 693 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 127.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 732 shares of the software maker's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in RingCentral by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,025 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in RingCentral during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based business communications and collaboration solutions. The company’s flagship platform delivers unified communications as a service (UCaaS), integrating voice over IP (VoIP) phone systems, video conferencing, team messaging and SMS into a single, cloud-native application. In addition to its UCaaS offering, RingCentral provides contact center as a service (CCaaS) capabilities, enabling organizations to manage customer interactions across voice, email, chat and social channels from a centralized dashboard.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Belmont, California, RingCentral went public on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker RNG in 2013.

Further Reading

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