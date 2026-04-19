Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.9583.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RSKD shares. Wall Street Zen raised Riskified from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday, December 29th.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RSKD

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riskified

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvey Partners LLC lifted its stake in Riskified by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 3,093,000 shares of the company's stock worth $14,475,000 after acquiring an additional 523,855 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP lifted its stake in Riskified by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 3,106,045 shares of the company's stock worth $14,536,000 after acquiring an additional 597,765 shares in the last quarter. TFJ Management LLC lifted its stake in Riskified by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. TFJ Management LLC now owns 1,394,074 shares of the company's stock worth $6,524,000 after acquiring an additional 335,399 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Riskified by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 368,310 shares of the company's stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company's stock.

Riskified Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:RSKD opened at $4.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.59. The stock has a market cap of $661.49 million, a P/E ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 1.33. Riskified has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $5.68.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 8.00%.The business had revenue of $99.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.21 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Riskified will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Riskified

Riskified is a technology company specializing in e-commerce fraud prevention and revenue optimization for online merchants. Its platform combines machine learning, behavioral analytics and proprietary risk models to assess the legitimacy of transactions in real time. By offering a chargeback guarantee, Riskified assumes the financial liability for approved orders that later turn out to be fraudulent, allowing retailers to focus on growth rather than dispute management.

The company's core product suite addresses various aspects of the online shopping lifecycle, including order approval, account takeover protection and policy compliance.

Further Reading

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