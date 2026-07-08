Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Director Erez Shachar Sells 148,221 Shares of Stock

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD - Get Free Report) Director Erez Shachar sold 148,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $781,124.67. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,625,770 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,567,807.90. The trade was a 8.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Erez Shachar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Erez Shachar sold 154,436 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $806,155.92.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Erez Shachar sold 265,549 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $1,348,988.92.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Erez Shachar sold 435,900 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $2,188,218.00.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Erez Shachar sold 281,501 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $1,413,135.02.

On Monday, June 29th, Erez Shachar sold 220,600 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $1,114,030.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Erez Shachar sold 356,000 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $1,787,120.00.

On Thursday, June 25th, Erez Shachar sold 124,085 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $615,461.60.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Erez Shachar sold 168,300 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $822,987.00.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Erez Shachar sold 150,200 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total value of $740,486.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Erez Shachar sold 75,204 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $370,003.68.

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Riskified Stock Performance

Riskified stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.18. The stock had a trading volume of 686,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,633. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.16 million, a P/E ratio of -47.14 and a beta of 1.38. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.60. Riskified Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $5.68.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Riskified had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $88.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $87.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Riskified from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $5.96.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RSKD

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riskified

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSKD. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Riskified by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 302,262 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Riskified by 24.8% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,110 shares of the company's stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Riskified by 5.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,086 shares of the company's stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Riskified by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,513 shares of the company's stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Riskified by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,828 shares of the company's stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company's stock.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified is a technology company specializing in e-commerce fraud prevention and revenue optimization for online merchants. Its platform combines machine learning, behavioral analytics and proprietary risk models to assess the legitimacy of transactions in real time. By offering a chargeback guarantee, Riskified assumes the financial liability for approved orders that later turn out to be fraudulent, allowing retailers to focus on growth rather than dispute management.

The company's core product suite addresses various aspects of the online shopping lifecycle, including order approval, account takeover protection and policy compliance.

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