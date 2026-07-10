Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Director Erez Shachar Sells 64,349 Shares

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD - Get Free Report) Director Erez Shachar sold 64,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $333,327.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,561,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,088,160.78. This trade represents a 3.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Erez Shachar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 9th, Erez Shachar sold 64,800 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $338,256.00.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Erez Shachar sold 148,221 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $781,124.67.

On Monday, July 6th, Erez Shachar sold 154,436 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $806,155.92.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Erez Shachar sold 265,549 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $1,348,988.92.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Erez Shachar sold 435,900 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $2,188,218.00.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Erez Shachar sold 281,501 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $1,413,135.02.

On Monday, June 29th, Erez Shachar sold 220,600 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $1,114,030.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Erez Shachar sold 356,000 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $1,787,120.00.

On Thursday, June 25th, Erez Shachar sold 124,085 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $615,461.60.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Erez Shachar sold 168,300 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $822,987.00.

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Riskified Stock Performance

RSKD traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $5.16. The company had a trading volume of 328,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,597. The stock has a market cap of $763.71 million, a P/E ratio of -46.86 and a beta of 1.38. Riskified Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.68. The company's fifty day moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average is $4.60.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Riskified had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $88.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Riskified from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Riskified presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $5.96.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RSKD

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Riskified by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 302,262 shares of the company's stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Riskified by 24.8% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,110 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Riskified by 5.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,086 shares of the company's stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Riskified by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,513 shares of the company's stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Riskified by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,828 shares of the company's stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company's stock.

About Riskified

Riskified is a technology company specializing in e-commerce fraud prevention and revenue optimization for online merchants. Its platform combines machine learning, behavioral analytics and proprietary risk models to assess the legitimacy of transactions in real time. By offering a chargeback guarantee, Riskified assumes the financial liability for approved orders that later turn out to be fraudulent, allowing retailers to focus on growth rather than dispute management.

The company's core product suite addresses various aspects of the online shopping lifecycle, including order approval, account takeover protection and policy compliance.

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