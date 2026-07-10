Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Director Sells 64,800 Shares of Stock

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD - Get Free Report) Director Erez Shachar sold 64,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $338,256.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,496,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,812,361.62. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Erez Shachar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 8th, Erez Shachar sold 64,349 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $333,327.82.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Erez Shachar sold 148,221 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $781,124.67.

On Monday, July 6th, Erez Shachar sold 154,436 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $806,155.92.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Erez Shachar sold 265,549 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $1,348,988.92.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Erez Shachar sold 435,900 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $2,188,218.00.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Erez Shachar sold 281,501 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $1,413,135.02.

On Monday, June 29th, Erez Shachar sold 220,600 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $1,114,030.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Erez Shachar sold 356,000 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $1,787,120.00.

On Thursday, June 25th, Erez Shachar sold 124,085 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $615,461.60.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Erez Shachar sold 168,300 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $822,987.00.

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Riskified Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:RSKD traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.16. The stock had a trading volume of 328,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,597. The stock has a market cap of $763.71 million, a P/E ratio of -46.86 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.60. Riskified Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.68.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $88.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.72 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvey Partners LLC boosted its position in Riskified by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 3,093,000 shares of the company's stock worth $14,475,000 after purchasing an additional 523,855 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP raised its position in Riskified by 23.8% in the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 3,106,045 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,536,000 after purchasing an additional 597,765 shares during the period. TFJ Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Riskified by 31.7% during the third quarter. TFJ Management LLC now owns 1,394,074 shares of the company's stock worth $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 335,399 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the fourth quarter worth about $736,000. Finally, Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified in the fourth quarter worth about $1,019,000. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Riskified from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $5.96.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Riskified

About Riskified

Riskified is a technology company specializing in e-commerce fraud prevention and revenue optimization for online merchants. Its platform combines machine learning, behavioral analytics and proprietary risk models to assess the legitimacy of transactions in real time. By offering a chargeback guarantee, Riskified assumes the financial liability for approved orders that later turn out to be fraudulent, allowing retailers to focus on growth rather than dispute management.

The company's core product suite addresses various aspects of the online shopping lifecycle, including order approval, account takeover protection and policy compliance.

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