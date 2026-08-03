Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Director Jon Louis Girod Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Riverview Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RVSB - Get Free Report) Director Jon Louis Girod bought 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $10,480.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,480. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

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Riverview Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RVSB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.37. The company's stock had a trading volume of 14,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,425. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.26 million, a P/E ratio of -28.26 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.41. Riverview Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $4.74 and a 12-month high of $6.22.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million. Riverview Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Riverview Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Riverview Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is presently -42.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,336,020 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 15,745 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 723,684 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 24,178 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 581,943 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,324 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 21.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,207 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 55,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on RVSB shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Riverview Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Riverview Bancorp has an average rating of "Reduce".

View Our Latest Stock Report on Riverview Bancorp

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc NASDAQ: RVSB is the bank holding company for Riverview Bank, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Through its subsidiary, the company provides a comprehensive suite of personal and commercial banking services designed to meet the needs of individuals, small businesses and local organizations.

The company's deposit offerings include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit and money market accounts, all supported by online and mobile banking platforms.

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