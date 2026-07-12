Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Upgraded to "Hold" at Wall Street Zen

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Riverview Bancorp from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce".

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Riverview Bancorp Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Riverview Bancorp stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.28. 102,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,079. The stock has a market cap of $107.10 million, a P/E ratio of -25.14 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.39. Riverview Bancorp has a twelve month low of $4.74 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 million. Riverview Bancorp had a negative net margin of 6.70% and a positive return on equity of 2.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVSB. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 21.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,207 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 55,700 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 109.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 127,602 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 66,552 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 122.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,392 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Riverview Bancorp during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Riverview Bancorp during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company's stock.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc NASDAQ: RVSB is the bank holding company for Riverview Bank, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Through its subsidiary, the company provides a comprehensive suite of personal and commercial banking services designed to meet the needs of individuals, small businesses and local organizations.

The company's deposit offerings include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit and money market accounts, all supported by online and mobile banking platforms.

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