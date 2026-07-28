Riverview Bancorp (RVSB) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2027 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $14.80 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 million. Riverview Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 6.70%. On average, analysts expect Riverview Bancorp to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Riverview Bancorp Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:RVSB traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.33. 1,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,658. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.41. Riverview Bancorp has a 12-month low of $4.74 and a 12-month high of $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.47 million, a P/E ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 0.48.

Riverview Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Riverview Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -38.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVSB. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Riverview Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 122.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,392 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Riverview Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Riverview Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in Riverview Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RVSB shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Riverview Bancorp from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Riverview Bancorp from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Riverview Bancorp has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Report on Riverview Bancorp

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc NASDAQ: RVSB is the bank holding company for Riverview Bank, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Through its subsidiary, the company provides a comprehensive suite of personal and commercial banking services designed to meet the needs of individuals, small businesses and local organizations.

The company's deposit offerings include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit and money market accounts, all supported by online and mobile banking platforms.

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