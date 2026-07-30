Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading 3.1% Higher Following Earnings Beat

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 3.1% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $16.89 and last traded at $16.83. 24,973,720 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 31,551,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.33.

The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 63.62% and a negative return on equity of 75.65%.

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Key Headlines Impacting Rivian Automotive

Here are the key news stories impacting Rivian Automotive this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RIVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday, April 6th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Rivian Automotive from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $18.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIVN

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Karen Boone sold 20,000 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 110,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,200,000. The trade was a 15.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 8,023 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $128,368.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 887,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,192,112. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,385 shares of company stock worth $1,125,094. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIVN. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 894.2% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,551 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,737 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 113.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average of $15.91. The firm has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc is an American automotive technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of electric vehicles. The company is best known for its all-electric R1 platform, which underpins the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle. In addition to consumer products, Rivian has secured a significant commercial contract to produce electric delivery vans for a leading e-commerce provider, underscoring its capability to serve both retail and fleet customers.

Founded in 2009 by engineer and entrepreneur Robert “RJ” Scaringe, Rivian has grown from a research-focused startup into a publicly traded corporation.

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