Rivian Automotive's (RIVN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the electric vehicle automaker's stock. Needham & Company LLC's price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.66% from the stock's previous close.

RIVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Rivian Automotive from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Rivian Automotive from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $18.95.

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Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $16.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Rivian Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $16.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.89. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.60.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 63.62% and a negative return on equity of 75.65%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. Analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 34,818 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $522,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 922,286 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,834,290. This trade represents a 3.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 8,023 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $128,368.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 887,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,192,112. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,385 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,094. Insiders own 1.48% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 270,800 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,887 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,758 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Rivian Automotive

Here are the key news stories impacting Rivian Automotive this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rivian beat quarterly expectations. Second-quarter revenue rose 27.2% year over year to $1.66 billion, exceeding the approximately $1.52 billion consensus estimate. The company reported an adjusted loss of $0.47 per share, narrower than the expected $0.66 loss and substantially better than the $0.97 loss in the prior-year period. Rivian beats quarterly revenue estimates as R2 launch, software business gain traction

Second-quarter revenue rose 27.2% year over year to $1.66 billion, exceeding the approximately $1.52 billion consensus estimate. The company reported an adjusted loss of $0.47 per share, narrower than the expected $0.66 loss and substantially better than the $0.97 loss in the prior-year period. Positive Sentiment: R2 demand is exceeding internal expectations. Rivian began customer deliveries of the R2 in June and said production is expected to scale through year-end. Strong conversion rates for the launch-edition R2S, including interest from former Tesla owners and first-time EV buyers, support the company’s strategy to reach a broader market. RIVN Stock Rises After-Hours as R2 Demand Exceeds Expectations

Rivian began customer deliveries of the R2 in June and said production is expected to scale through year-end. Strong conversion rates for the launch-edition R2S, including interest from former Tesla owners and first-time EV buyers, support the company’s strategy to reach a broader market. Positive Sentiment: Management improved its outlook and reduced spending plans. Rivian raised or reaffirmed its full-year delivery outlook around 65,000–70,000 vehicles, while narrowing its expected loss and lowering planned 2026 capital spending. Its software and services business also grew 37%, helped by the Volkswagen partnership. Rivian reduces 2026 spending plans and narrows earnings guidance

Rivian raised or reaffirmed its full-year delivery outlook around 65,000–70,000 vehicles, while narrowing its expected loss and lowering planned 2026 capital spending. Its software and services business also grew 37%, helped by the Volkswagen partnership. Neutral Sentiment: CEO RJ Scaringe said Chinese EV manufacturers remain difficult to compete with because of exceptionally low capital costs and manufacturing advantages. The comments highlight the competitive pressure Rivian faces even as its own product lineup expands. Rivian CEO Explains Chinese EV Competition

CEO RJ Scaringe said Chinese EV manufacturers remain difficult to compete with because of exceptionally low capital costs and manufacturing advantages. The comments highlight the competitive pressure Rivian faces even as its own product lineup expands. Negative Sentiment: Rivian remains deeply unprofitable, and management’s positive outlook depends on successfully scaling R2 production while controlling costs. Analysts also continue to cite a challenging U.S. EV market and the expiration of consumer tax credits as potential headwinds.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc is an American automotive technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of electric vehicles. The company is best known for its all-electric R1 platform, which underpins the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle. In addition to consumer products, Rivian has secured a significant commercial contract to produce electric delivery vans for a leading e-commerce provider, underscoring its capability to serve both retail and fleet customers.

Founded in 2009 by engineer and entrepreneur Robert “RJ” Scaringe, Rivian has grown from a research-focused startup into a publicly traded corporation.

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