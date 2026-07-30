RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.1495 per share and revenue of $370.4930 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 12:00 PM ET.

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RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 1.84%.The business had revenue of $339.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. RLJ Lodging Trust's revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RLJ opened at $12.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1,236.50 and a beta of 1.09. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $6.54 and a 52 week high of $12.56.

RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. RLJ Lodging Trust's dividend payout ratio is currently -6,000.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLJ Lodging Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLJ. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 10,972 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 181,568 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,618 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2,721.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 294,058 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $13.00 target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RLJ Lodging Trust currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $10.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on RLJ Lodging Trust

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-managed, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and operates premium-branded, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The company's portfolio is concentrated in major U.S. markets, targeting properties that benefit from strong corporate and leisure demand, limited new supply and established brand affiliations.

The trust's hotels are affiliated with leading global lodging brands across the spectrum of service levels, including lifestyle and upscale segments.

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