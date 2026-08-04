Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN) Stock Price Up 6.1% - Should You Buy?

Roadzen Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZN - Get Free Report) shares were up 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.26 and last traded at $1.22. Approximately 224,744 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 369,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

RDZN has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Roadzen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Zacks Research raised Roadzen to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Roadzen in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roadzen has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RDZN

Roadzen Trading Up 6.1%

The company's 50 day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.45. The stock has a market cap of $103.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roadzen Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roadzen

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Roadzen by 263.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,238 shares of the company's stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 21,915 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Roadzen by 51.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,559 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 13,830 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Roadzen in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Roadzen in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Roadzen in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 24.73% of the company's stock.

About Roadzen

Roadzen NASDAQ: RDZN is a global technology provider specializing in AI-driven telematics, data analytics and risk management solutions for the automotive and insurance industries. The company's core offerings include usage-based insurance (UBI) platforms, driver behavior analytics tools and predictive risk modeling services. By leveraging machine learning algorithms, telematics data and mobile connectivity, Roadzen enables insurers and fleet operators to optimize underwriting processes and enhance policyholder engagement through personalized pricing and proactive risk mitigation.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Singapore, Roadzen has established regional operations and development centers in India and other key markets across Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

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