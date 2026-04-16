Robert Painter Sells 7,500 Shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB - Get Free Report) CEO Robert Painter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $502,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,385.18. This represents a 38.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of TRMB stock traded up $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $67.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,576,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,732. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.55 and a 1 year high of $87.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. Trimble had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 11.82%.The company had revenue of $969.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $949.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Trimble's revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Trimble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.420-3.620 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.740 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trimble

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Trimble by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,464,654 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $193,153,000 after buying an additional 335,850 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Trimble during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. MidFirst Bank acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Trimble from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Trimble from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $92.78.

View Our Latest Report on Trimble

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc NASDAQ: TRMB is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company's offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble's product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

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