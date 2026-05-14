Robert Park Sells 4,895 Shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Stock

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB - Get Free Report) CFO Robert Park sold 4,895 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $277,448.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 81,490 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,618,853.20. This trade represents a 5.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

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Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of DLB stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.75. 852,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,842. Dolby Laboratories has a twelve month low of $53.45 and a twelve month high of $77.59. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $61.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $395.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.80 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 17.85%.The company's revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Dolby Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.300-4.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.710 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Dolby Laboratories's payout ratio is currently 56.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DLB. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 30th. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Dolby Laboratories from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $90.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Dolby Laboratories

Institutional Trading of Dolby Laboratories

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.1% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,088 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 746 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,700 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,143 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.56% of the company's stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc is a global leader in audio and imaging technologies, specializing in the development, licensing and deployment of solutions that enhance entertainment and communications experiences. The company's core business revolves around creating advanced audio codecs, noise reduction systems and spatial sound technologies for a wide range of applications, including cinema, broadcast, gaming, streaming and personal devices. Dolby's licensing model enables consumer electronics manufacturers, content creators and service providers to integrate its technologies into products such as televisions, smartphones, home theater systems and set-top boxes.

Among its flagship innovations are Dolby Atmos, an immersive audio format that delivers three-dimensional soundscapes for theaters and home systems; Dolby Digital and Dolby Digital Plus, widely adopted audio compression formats for broadcast and streaming; and Dolby Vision, a high-dynamic-range imaging technology that expands color, contrast and brightness in displays.

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