Robert Ritchie Sells 33,000 Shares of American Integrity Insurance Group (NYSE:AII) Stock

American Integrity Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:AII - Get Free Report) CEO Robert Ritchie sold 33,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $682,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,400,997 shares in the company, valued at $49,652,617.96. The trade was a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

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American Integrity Insurance Group Stock Performance

American Integrity Insurance Group stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.79. The company's stock had a trading volume of 73,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,954. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $18.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.56. American Integrity Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $26.36. The company has a market capitalization of $407.32 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of -0.20.

American Integrity Insurance Group (NYSE:AII - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. American Integrity Insurance Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 27.56%.The company had revenue of $90.93 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that American Integrity Insurance Group, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of American Integrity Insurance Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Integrity Insurance Group by 1,261.6% during the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 153,491 shares of the company's stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 142,218 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in American Integrity Insurance Group by 38.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,192,192 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,985,000 after purchasing an additional 331,766 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in American Integrity Insurance Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 310,325 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 60,072 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Integrity Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in American Integrity Insurance Group by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,580 shares of the company's stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AII shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citizens Jmp reduced their price objective on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of American Integrity Insurance Group from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Integrity Insurance Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on American Integrity Insurance Group

American Integrity Insurance Group Company Profile

American Integrity Insurance Group, Ltd. is a specialized provider of personal lines residential property insurance based in Jacksonville Beach, Florida. The company underwrites a variety of policies including homeowners multiple peril, condominium unitowners, dwelling fire, wind-only, personal umbrella and renters insurance. Its product suite is designed to protect against hurricane, windstorm, hail and other weather-related risks common to Florida’s coastal and inland regions.

Founded in 2004, American Integrity operates primarily through a network of independent insurance agents across the state of Florida.

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