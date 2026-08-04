Robert W. Baird Boosts Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target to $280.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $252.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock. Robert W. Baird's price target points to a potential upside of 11.30% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $262.22.

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Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $251.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -12,572.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.32. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $239.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.04. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $261.30.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $5.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.18 by ($0.47). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($8.25) earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals's revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 21.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Heather Ann Mcsharry sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,449 shares in the company, valued at $4,446,209. This represents a 9.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 2,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.57, for a total transaction of $662,143.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,311,100.19. This trade represents a 22.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 13,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,131,906 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,614 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $8,394,000 after acquiring an additional 33,210 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 147.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 351,609 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $43,652,000 after purchasing an additional 209,667 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 197,174 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $24,479,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,623 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company's stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies in neuroscience and oncology. The company's research and development efforts target unmet medical needs in sleep disorders, hematologic malignancies, rare neurological conditions and solid tumors. Jazz's product portfolio includes therapies for narcolepsy, hepatic veno-occlusive disease, acute myeloid leukemia and other serious disorders.

Flagship products from Jazz Pharmaceuticals include Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) and Xywav® (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy.

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