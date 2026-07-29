Robert W. Baird Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Stock

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $172.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird's target price indicates a potential upside of 18.11% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Oshkosh from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Oshkosh from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $170.47.

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Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $152.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business's fifty day moving average price is $139.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.22. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $116.77 and a fifty-two week high of $180.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.23.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.24. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 5.54%.The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Oshkosh has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oshkosh news, Director Duncan Palmer sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $67,599.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 39,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,312,100.24. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,051,511 shares of the company's stock worth $449,166,000 after acquiring an additional 46,306 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,913,769 shares of the company's stock worth $240,427,000 after acquiring an additional 17,944 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,777,735 shares of the company's stock worth $223,337,000 after acquiring an additional 300,766 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,709,338 shares of the company's stock valued at $193,728,000 after purchasing an additional 345,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,882,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Oshkosh

Here are the key news stories impacting Oshkosh this week:

Positive Sentiment: Full-year outlook is favorable. Oshkosh issued fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $11.00, roughly in line with the $10.97 consensus, while revenue guidance of $11.2 billion exceeds analysts’ $11.0 billion estimate. Oshkosh reports strong Q2 CY2026 and optimistic full-year sales guidance

Oshkosh issued fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $11.00, roughly in line with the $10.97 consensus, while revenue guidance of $11.2 billion exceeds analysts’ $11.0 billion estimate. Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue and adjusted EPS beat expectations. Revenue rose 6.7% year over year to $2.92 billion, ahead of the $2.79 billion consensus, while adjusted EPS of $2.87 exceeded estimates of approximately $2.63. The results indicate solid demand despite execution pressures. Oshkosh Q2 earnings and revenues beat estimates

Revenue rose 6.7% year over year to $2.92 billion, ahead of the $2.79 billion consensus, while adjusted EPS of $2.87 exceeded estimates of approximately $2.63. The results indicate solid demand despite execution pressures. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend maintained. Oshkosh declared a quarterly dividend of $0.57 per share, payable August 27 to shareholders of record August 13. The dividend provides ongoing income support, although its approximately 1.5% yield is unlikely to be a major near-term catalyst. Oshkosh declares $0.57 dividend

Oshkosh declared a quarterly dividend of $0.57 per share, payable August 27 to shareholders of record August 13. The dividend provides ongoing income support, although its approximately 1.5% yield is unlikely to be a major near-term catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Profitability declined from last year. GAAP net income fell to $183.2 million, or $2.92 per diluted share, from $204.8 million, or $3.16, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EPS declined from $3.41 to $2.87, and management cited operational challenges, tempering the impact of the earnings beat. Oshkosh Corporation reports 2026 second-quarter results

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation NYSE: OSK is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty trucks, military vehicles and access equipment. The company's offerings span critical end markets, including defense, fire and emergency services, commercial construction and industrial sectors. By combining engineering expertise with advanced technologies, Oshkosh delivers solutions that enhance mobility, safety and productivity for its customers.

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the company has evolved from producing heavy-duty dump trucks to a diversified portfolio of products and services.

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