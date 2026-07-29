Robert W. Baird Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $108.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the business services provider's stock. Robert W. Baird's price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.49% from the company's current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded TransUnion from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on TransUnion from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of TransUnion from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $92.88.

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TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $83.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.55. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $63.37 and a 52-week high of $99.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm's fifty day moving average is $72.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.63.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business's revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. TransUnion has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.180-1.210 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.750-4.830 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 6,683 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $480,307.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 45,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,251,973.76. This represents a 12.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $726,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 89,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,530,771.84. The trade was a 10.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 30,155 shares of company stock worth $2,177,102 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of TransUnion

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PensionDanmark Pensionsforsikringsaktieselskab lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. PensionDanmark Pensionsforsikringsaktieselskab now owns 41,010 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in TransUnion by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 5,950 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 263.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 668 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 26.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Essential Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 63.7% during the first quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 609 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

TransUnion News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting TransUnion this week:

Positive Sentiment: TransUnion reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.23 per share, exceeding the $1.16 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 14.9% year over year to $1.31 billion, ahead of the $1.28 billion forecast. EPS also increased from $1.08 in the prior-year quarter. TransUnion Announces Strong Second Quarter 2026 Results

TransUnion reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.23 per share, exceeding the $1.16 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 14.9% year over year to $1.31 billion, ahead of the $1.28 billion forecast. EPS also increased from $1.08 in the prior-year quarter. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to $4.75–$4.83, above the roughly $4.67 analyst consensus. Full-year revenue guidance was set at approximately $5.1–$5.2 billion, supporting expectations for continued growth. TransUnion lifts outlook after strong quarterly revenue growth

Management raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to $4.75–$4.83, above the roughly $4.67 analyst consensus. Full-year revenue guidance was set at approximately $5.1–$5.2 billion, supporting expectations for continued growth. Positive Sentiment: The earnings call highlighted growth momentum across TransUnion’s business, including demand for credit, risk and marketing data products and the contribution from alternative credit data. Investors viewed the commentary as evidence that recent investments and acquisitions are supporting expansion. TransUnion Corp. Earnings Call Highlights Growth Momentum

The earnings call highlighted growth momentum across TransUnion’s business, including demand for credit, risk and marketing data products and the contribution from alternative credit data. Investors viewed the commentary as evidence that recent investments and acquisitions are supporting expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Third-quarter adjusted EPS guidance of $1.18–$1.21 was broadly in line with estimates, though its midpoint is slightly below the $1.21 consensus. Revenue guidance was approximately $1.3 billion, also consistent with expectations.

Third-quarter adjusted EPS guidance of $1.18–$1.21 was broadly in line with estimates, though its midpoint is slightly below the $1.21 consensus. Revenue guidance was approximately $1.3 billion, also consistent with expectations. Negative Sentiment: TransUnion flagged a surge in auto-loan fraud losses, a potential headwind for lenders and for demand or pricing in parts of its auto-related business. TransUnion Flags a Surge in Auto Loan Fraud Losses

TransUnion flagged a surge in auto-loan fraud losses, a potential headwind for lenders and for demand or pricing in parts of its auto-related business. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts cautioned that the strong results may already be reflected in the stock’s valuation following its recent rally, potentially limiting additional upside unless TransUnion continues to outperform. TransUnion Q2 Earnings: Great Print, But It Seems to Be Priced Accordingly

About TransUnion

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company's offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

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