Robert W. Baird Increases Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target to $39.00

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird's price target suggests a potential upside of 39.22% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Gates Industrial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Gates Industrial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $31.70.

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Gates Industrial Stock Up 0.1%

GTES opened at $28.01 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $26.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Gates Industrial has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $29.17. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.25.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 10.37%.The company had revenue of $941.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Gates Industrial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.620-1.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 46.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,624 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 37.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Gates Industrial by 273.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,911 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company's stock.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC NYSE: GTES is a leading global manufacturer of engineered power transmission belts and fluid power products. The company's portfolio includes synchronous belts, V-belts, hose assemblies, fittings and hydraulic components designed to support a wide range of industrial and automotive applications. Gates Industrial serves sectors such as agriculture, mining, construction, manufacturing, transportation and consumer markets, offering solutions that improve performance, reliability and efficiency in demanding operating environments.

In its power transmission segment, Gates Industrial produces high-strength belts engineered for precise motion control and minimal maintenance.

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