Robert W. Baird Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock Price

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $394.00 to $393.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird's price target indicates a potential upside of 13.31% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MAR. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Marriott International from $379.00 to $348.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on Marriott International from $343.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marriott International from $446.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Marriott International from $387.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $388.65.

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Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $346.83 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day moving average is $379.07 and its 200-day moving average is $354.58. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $255.27 and a 52 week high of $410.98. The company has a market capitalization of $91.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.10.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.19 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 80.97%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.640-11.810 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.740-2.820 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total transaction of $1,084,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,168,650.12. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.43% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 127.0% during the first quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, McMillan Office Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Marriott International

Here are the key news stories impacting Marriott International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Marriott reported adjusted diluted EPS of $3.19 , ahead of the roughly $3.06–$3.08 analyst consensus and up from $2.65 a year earlier. Worldwide comparable RevPAR increased 3.4%, led by 5.0% growth in the U.S. and Canada. Marriott International Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Marriott reported adjusted diluted EPS of , ahead of the roughly $3.06–$3.08 analyst consensus and up from $2.65 a year earlier. Worldwide comparable RevPAR increased 3.4%, led by 5.0% growth in the U.S. and Canada. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its full-year 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to $11.64–$11.81 , above the prior range and broadly above consensus expectations. It also increased its annual room-revenue growth outlook, supported by higher hotel prices, fee growth and continued room expansion.

The company raised its full-year 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to , above the prior range and broadly above consensus expectations. It also increased its annual room-revenue growth outlook, supported by higher hotel prices, fee growth and continued room expansion. Positive Sentiment: Marriott added approximately 17,900 net rooms during the quarter, grew net rooms 4.5% year over year and reached a record development pipeline of about 629,000 rooms. The company also repurchased $1.1 billion of stock in the quarter. Quarterly Results Release

Marriott added approximately 17,900 net rooms during the quarter, grew net rooms 4.5% year over year and reached a record development pipeline of about 629,000 rooms. The company also repurchased $1.1 billion of stock in the quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Marriott began rolling out Ask Bonvoy , an AI-powered conversational search tool on Marriott.com and the Bonvoy app, intended to improve customer engagement and drive more direct bookings. Marriott Adds AI-Powered Conversational Search Tool

Marriott began rolling out , an AI-powered conversational search tool on Marriott.com and the Bonvoy app, intended to improve customer engagement and drive more direct bookings. Negative Sentiment: International comparable RevPAR declined 0.5%, with the Middle East conflict significantly weighing on travel demand and sales. The weakness overshadowed stronger U.S. performance and raised concerns about the pace of global recovery. Marriott Says Middle East Conflict Weighed on 2Q Sales

International comparable RevPAR declined 0.5%, with the Middle East conflict significantly weighing on travel demand and sales. The weakness overshadowed stronger U.S. performance and raised concerns about the pace of global recovery. Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter adjusted EPS guidance of $2.74–$2.82 fell short of the approximately $2.88 consensus estimate, suggesting near-term earnings momentum may be weaker than investors expected. Marriott’s strong results and valuation had already set a high bar.

Third-quarter adjusted EPS guidance of fell short of the approximately $2.88 consensus estimate, suggesting near-term earnings momentum may be weaker than investors expected. Marriott’s strong results and valuation had already set a high bar. Negative Sentiment: Reported revenue growth and international demand were viewed as insufficient to support the stock’s premium valuation. Ongoing insider selling and uncertainty surrounding the renegotiation of Marriott’s U.S. co-branded credit-card arrangements add further investor caution.

About Marriott International

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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