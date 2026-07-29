Robert W. Baird Issues Positive Forecast for Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Stock Price

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $186.00 to $218.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the software maker's stock. Robert W. Baird's target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.63% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Manhattan Associates from $239.00 to $201.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Manhattan Associates from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Manhattan Associates from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $204.20.

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Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $168.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11 and a beta of 0.97. Manhattan Associates has a 52 week low of $119.06 and a 52 week high of $229.57.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 78.13%. The company had revenue of $297.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eric Andrew Clark sold 1,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $146,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 92,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,596,479.26. The trade was a 1.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manhattan Associates

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,957,028 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,205,723,000 after buying an additional 136,708 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,580,241 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $447,182,000 after purchasing an additional 671,589 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,219,539 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $384,668,000 after buying an additional 142,407 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,178,422 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $377,543,000 after buying an additional 53,037 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,909 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $305,199,000 after buying an additional 88,005 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Manhattan Associates

Here are the key news stories impacting Manhattan Associates this week:

Positive Sentiment: Manhattan Associates reported second-quarter revenue of $297.8 million , up 9.3% year over year and above the roughly $289 million analyst consensus. Adjusted EPS was $1.39 , exceeding estimates of $1.31-$1.32 and rising from $1.31 a year earlier. Manhattan Associates quarterly earnings results

Manhattan Associates reported second-quarter revenue of , up 9.3% year over year and above the roughly $289 million analyst consensus. Adjusted EPS was , exceeding estimates of $1.31-$1.32 and rising from $1.31 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Cloud subscription revenue climbed 26% to $126.7 million , highlighting continued migration toward recurring revenue. Remaining performance obligations totaled approximately $2.47 billion at June 30, providing visibility into future sales. Manhattan Associates Q2 revenue rises as cloud sales climb

Cloud subscription revenue climbed , highlighting continued migration toward recurring revenue. Remaining performance obligations totaled approximately at June 30, providing visibility into future sales. Positive Sentiment: Management projected 2026 revenue of $1.160 billion to $1.166 billion and GAAP EPS of $3.59 to $3.65, while targeting year-end RPO of $2.62 billion to $2.68 billion. The company also introduced “Active Editions,” a product strategy intended to support cloud adoption and longer-term growth. Manhattan Associates 2026 outlook and Active Editions

Management projected 2026 revenue of and GAAP EPS of $3.59 to $3.65, while targeting year-end RPO of $2.62 billion to $2.68 billion. The company also introduced “Active Editions,” a product strategy intended to support cloud adoption and longer-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Manhattan Associates repurchased 874,029 shares for $125 million during the quarter, supporting per-share results and signaling confidence in the company’s cash generation.

Manhattan Associates repurchased 874,029 shares for $125 million during the quarter, supporting per-share results and signaling confidence in the company’s cash generation. Neutral Sentiment: GAAP diluted EPS declined to $0.85 from $0.93 a year earlier, and net income fell to $50.4 million from $56.8 million, despite higher revenue. The adjusted earnings beat was therefore the main investor focus.

GAAP diluted EPS declined to $0.85 from $0.93 a year earlier, and net income fell to $50.4 million from $56.8 million, despite higher revenue. The adjusted earnings beat was therefore the main investor focus. Negative Sentiment: Rosen Law Firm announced an investigation into potential fiduciary-duty breaches by Manhattan Associates directors and officers. The announcement does not establish wrongdoing but adds a legal and headline risk for shareholders. Rosen Law Firm investigation announcement

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc NASDAQ: MANH is a provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce software solutions designed to optimize the flow of goods, information and funds across enterprise operations. Its flagship offerings include warehouse management, transportation management, order management and omnichannel fulfillment applications. These solutions are delivered through a cloud-native platform called Manhattan Active, which enables retailers, manufacturers, carriers and third-party logistics providers to orchestrate inventory, manage distribution and improve customer service in real time.

Key product areas include Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, which automates and optimizes warehouse operations from receiving through shipping; Manhattan Active Transportation Management, supporting carrier selection, routing and freight payment; and Manhattan Active Omni, which unifies order capture, inventory visibility and fulfillment across stores, distribution centers and e-commerce channels.

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