Robert W. Baird Lowers Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Price Target to $6.00

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird's price target points to a potential upside of 16.96% from the stock's current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CERT. Leerink Partners restated an "outperform" rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Certara in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Craig Hallum downgraded Certara from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 27th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen cut Certara from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Certara from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $10.00.

Get Certara alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Certara

Certara Stock Performance

CERT opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. Certara has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $13.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $786.53 million, a P/E ratio of -513.00 and a beta of 1.53. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.01.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Certara had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $106.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The business's revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Certara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.410 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Certara will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Certara

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERT. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Certara in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Certara by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,996 shares of the company's stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 90,724 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Certara by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 299,528 shares of the company's stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 35,954 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Certara by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 277,054 shares of the company's stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 40,463 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Certara by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,057 shares of the company's stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 21,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Certara

Here are the key news stories impacting Certara this week:

Certara Company Profile

Certara is a biosimulation software and services company that partners with pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device developers to accelerate drug discovery, development and regulatory approval. The company's platform integrates quantitative pharmacology, real-world evidence, artificial intelligence and machine learning to model and simulate drug behavior across a range of therapeutic areas and patient populations. By applying these mechanistic and data-driven approaches, Certara helps its clients predict clinical outcomes, optimize dosing strategies and streamline decision-making throughout the product lifecycle.

The company's offerings are divided into software tools and consulting services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Certara, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Certara wasn't on the list.

While Certara currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here