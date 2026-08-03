Robert W. Baird Lowers Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target to $191.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $198.00 to $191.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird's price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.87% from the company's current price.

H has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Hyatt Hotels from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $215.00 to $209.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $196.93.

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Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:H opened at $173.84 on Monday. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $133.51 and a 1 year high of $206.86. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $190.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.21. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.10%.The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David Udell sold 8,682 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $1,493,304.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 13,338 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,136. The trade was a 39.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Sears sold 10,217 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.66, for a total transaction of $1,896,888.22. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,374 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,183,396.84. This trade represents a 61.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 23,224 shares of company stock worth $4,173,605 in the last quarter. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in H. Delta Global Management LP bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,151,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 970.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,524 shares of the company's stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 16,794 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,869 shares of the company's stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,877 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth $1,146,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 8,321.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 188,551 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,228,000 after buying an additional 186,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company's stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation NYSE: H is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises luxury and business hotels, resorts and vacation properties. Its portfolio spans a range of price points and styles under brands such as Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Thompson Hotels, Alila and Destination by Hyatt. In addition to accommodations, the company provides meeting and event spaces, food and beverage outlets, spa and wellness centers, and a variety of guest services designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers.

Hyatt's business model combines property ownership, management contracts and third-party franchising.

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