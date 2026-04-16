Robert W. Baird Raises Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target to $350.00

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the business services provider's stock. Robert W. Baird's price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.12% from the company's previous close.

CLH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Clean Harbors from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $291.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Clean Harbors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.64.

Get Clean Harbors alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $296.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $286.43 and a 200-day moving average of $253.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $201.34 and a fifty-two week high of $316.98.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.46 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 6.48%.Clean Harbors's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In related news, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 3,540 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.07, for a total transaction of $998,527.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,193 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,542,049.51. This represents a 13.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 2,788 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.31, for a total transaction of $784,292.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,933 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,482,112.23. This represents a 14.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 13,597 shares of company stock worth $3,895,286 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MidFirst Bank acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 205.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.

Founded in 1980 by Alan S.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Clean Harbors, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Clean Harbors wasn't on the list.

While Clean Harbors currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here