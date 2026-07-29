Robert W. Baird Raises IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $287.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $252.00 to $287.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the medical research company's stock. Robert W. Baird's target price points to a potential upside of 16.98% from the company's current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of IQVIA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded IQVIA from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. HSBC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and set a $200.00 target price (down from $225.00) on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $227.94.

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IQVIA Stock Up 15.1%

IQV stock opened at $245.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $154.50 and a fifty-two week high of $247.72. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $190.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.86. The company has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.20.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.12. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 8.33%.The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. IQVIA's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.800-13.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IQVIA will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQVIA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Gilpin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key IQVIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting IQVIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue beat expectations: IQVIA reported adjusted earnings of $3.15 per share, above the $3.02-$3.03 consensus, while revenue reached $4.37 billion versus approximately $4.30 billion expected. Revenue increased 8.7% year over year, and earnings rose from $2.81 per share in the prior-year quarter. IQVIA Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Results

IQVIA reported adjusted earnings of $3.15 per share, above the $3.02-$3.03 consensus, while revenue reached $4.37 billion versus approximately $4.30 billion expected. Revenue increased 8.7% year over year, and earnings rose from $2.81 per share in the prior-year quarter. Positive Sentiment: Raised 2026 guidance: IQVIA now expects full-year earnings of $12.80-$13.00 per share, above the $12.57 analyst consensus. Revenue guidance of $17.3 billion-$17.5 billion was also reaffirmed or modestly raised relative to expectations. IQV Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on R&D Bookings, Guidance Raised

IQVIA now expects full-year earnings of $12.80-$13.00 per share, above the $12.57 analyst consensus. Revenue guidance of $17.3 billion-$17.5 billion was also reaffirmed or modestly raised relative to expectations. Positive Sentiment: Strong demand indicators: Record research-and-development bookings, a growing backlog and broad-based business growth suggest continued demand from pharmaceutical and biotechnology customers. Management cited stronger clinical research demand as a key factor behind the improved outlook. IQVIA Stocks Rises on 2Q Gains, Ballooning Backlog

Record research-and-development bookings, a growing backlog and broad-based business growth suggest continued demand from pharmaceutical and biotechnology customers. Management cited stronger clinical research demand as a key factor behind the improved outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Management’s earnings call and additional metric analysis provided further detail on the quarter, including performance relative to estimates and the company’s updated growth trajectory. IQVIA Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA NYSE: IQV is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA's principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

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