Free Trial
→ Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside) (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)tc pixel

Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Robert Walters logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Deutsche Bank reissued a Hold rating on Robert Walters with a price target of GBX 100, implying roughly a 10.6% upside from the stock's current ~GBX 90.38.
  • The company shows weak profitability—quarterly EPS of GBX (40.70), negative ROE (-24.67%) and net margin (-3.43%), and a negative P/E—while carrying high debt-to-equity (89.82) and a small market cap (~£59.5m), with the share trading below its 50- and 200-day moving averages.
  • Interested in Robert Walters? Here are five stocks we like better.

Robert Walters (LON:RWA - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 100 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price objective points to a potential upside of 10.64% from the company's current price.

Robert Walters Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Robert Walters stock opened at GBX 90.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.82, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Robert Walters has a 1-year low of GBX 76 and a 1-year high of GBX 255. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 102.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 123.56. The company has a market capitalization of £59.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 0.75.

Robert Walters (LON:RWA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX (40.70) EPS for the quarter. Robert Walters had a negative return on equity of 24.67% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Robert Walters will post 61.5448447 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Robert Walters

(Get Free Report)

Established in 1985, Robert Walters is a global talent solutions business operating in 31 countries across the globe. We support organisations to build high-performing teams, and help professionals to grow meaningful careers. Our client base ranges from the world's leading blue-chip corporates through to SMEs and start-ups. We deliver three core services: • Specialist recruitment - encompassing permanent and temporary recruitment, executive search and interim management. • Recruitment outsourcing - enabling organisations to transfer all, or part of, their recruitment needs to us either through recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) or contingent workforce solutions (CWS). • Talent Advisory - supporting the growth of organisations through market intelligence, talent development, and future of work consultancy. Our employees are passionate about powering people and organisations to fulfil their unique potential.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Robert Walters Right Now?

Before you consider Robert Walters, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Robert Walters wasn't on the list.

While Robert Walters currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026 Cover
7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026

Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
Access Denied (Briefing Inside)
Access Denied (Briefing Inside)
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
a $1.5 trillion seismic market event?!?
a $1.5 trillion seismic market event?!?
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
3 Different Fintech Giants: Turnaround, Stability, or Risky Bet?
3 Different Fintech Giants: Turnaround, Stability, or Risky Bet?
By Peter Frank | April 12, 2026
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
By Peter Frank | April 14, 2026

Recent Videos

The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here‘s What to Buy Right Now
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here's What to Buy Right Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines