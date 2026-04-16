Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Robert Walters (LON:RWA - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 100 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price objective points to a potential upside of 10.64% from the company's current price.

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Robert Walters Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Robert Walters stock opened at GBX 90.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.82, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Robert Walters has a 1-year low of GBX 76 and a 1-year high of GBX 255. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 102.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 123.56. The company has a market capitalization of £59.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 0.75.

Robert Walters (LON:RWA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX (40.70) EPS for the quarter. Robert Walters had a negative return on equity of 24.67% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Robert Walters will post 61.5448447 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Robert Walters

Established in 1985, Robert Walters is a global talent solutions business operating in 31 countries across the globe. We support organisations to build high-performing teams, and help professionals to grow meaningful careers. Our client base ranges from the world's leading blue-chip corporates through to SMEs and start-ups. We deliver three core services: • Specialist recruitment - encompassing permanent and temporary recruitment, executive search and interim management. • Recruitment outsourcing - enabling organisations to transfer all, or part of, their recruitment needs to us either through recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) or contingent workforce solutions (CWS). • Talent Advisory - supporting the growth of organisations through market intelligence, talent development, and future of work consultancy. Our employees are passionate about powering people and organisations to fulfil their unique potential.

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