Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Given "Buy" Rating at BTIG Research

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by BTIG Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $125.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research's target price indicates a potential upside of 15.05% from the stock's current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Loop Capital set a $110.00 price objective on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $115.00.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 8.3%

HOOD stock opened at $108.65 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $153.86. The firm has a market cap of $97.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.33. The business's 50 day moving average is $86.69 and its 200-day moving average is $89.49.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 41.12%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $768,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 432,849 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,281,759.61. The trade was a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 67,422 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $5,082,270.36. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 680,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,306,560 and sold 633,484 shares valued at $47,542,923. 14.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,771,497 shares of the company's stock worth $10,831,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,443 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,121,452 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,746,036,000 after buying an additional 875,297 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,171,925 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,386,944,000 after buying an additional 356,902 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,683,776 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,208,335,000 after buying an additional 2,061,832 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth $1,202,160,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Robinhood Markets

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Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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