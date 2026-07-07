Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Sells $2,324,464.92 in Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) insider Steven Quirk sold 19,377 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $2,324,464.92. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 62,612 shares in the company, valued at $7,510,935.52. This trade represents a 23.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Robinhood Markets Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD traded down $4.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.90. The company had a trading volume of 21,745,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,399,785. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.42. The company has a market capitalization of $101.67 billion, a PE ratio of 54.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.33. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 41.12% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: China Renaissance initiated coverage on Robinhood with a buy rating, adding a fresh analyst endorsement and potentially improving sentiment around the stock.

China Renaissance initiated coverage on Robinhood with a rating, adding a fresh analyst endorsement and potentially improving sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted Robinhood’s expanding growth story, including its international push, new AI-powered trading tools, and blockchain/DeFi initiatives, which investors may view as long-term revenue drivers. Robinhood (HOOD) Stock Soars 14% on AI Trading Platform and Blockchain Launch

Multiple reports highlighted Robinhood’s expanding growth story, including its international push, new AI-powered trading tools, and blockchain/DeFi initiatives, which investors may view as long-term revenue drivers. Positive Sentiment: Robinhood’s Trump Accounts commentary and related media coverage reinforced the idea that the company can monetize new product launches, especially as the program rolls out.

Robinhood’s Trump Accounts commentary and related media coverage reinforced the idea that the company can monetize new product launches, especially as the program rolls out. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and media coverage also pointed to strengthening business momentum ahead of the company’s July 29 earnings report, with expectations that a beat could lead to estimate revisions and renewed upside.

Analyst and media coverage also pointed to strengthening business momentum ahead of the company’s July 29 earnings report, with expectations that a beat could lead to estimate revisions and renewed upside. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles noted heavy investor attention on HOOD and broad fintech interest, but these are more sentiment indicators than direct fundamentals.

Several articles noted heavy investor attention on HOOD and broad fintech interest, but these are more sentiment indicators than direct fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary still flagged lower 2026 earnings estimates, suggesting investors will be looking for confirmation that Robinhood’s new initiatives can translate into profits.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HOOD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $113.00 to $92.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $115.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Robinhood Markets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 46.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 49,870 shares of the company's stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 15,885 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth about $5,105,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 106.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 63,957 shares of the company's stock worth $5,988,000 after acquiring an additional 32,933 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 89,676 shares of the company's stock worth $8,396,000 after purchasing an additional 14,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,316,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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