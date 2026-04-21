Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.51% from the stock's current price.

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A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citizens Jmp dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. New Street Research set a $122.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $110.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 0.6%

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $91.28 on Tuesday. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $39.21 and a 12-month high of $153.86. The stock has a market cap of $82.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.67.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In related news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 57,261 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total value of $4,946,205.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $698,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 442,849 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,933,002.65. This trade represents a 2.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 540,476 shares of company stock valued at $40,299,967. 19.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 113.6% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 527.8% in the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 226 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 107.6% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company's stock.

Key Robinhood Markets News

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target to $115 (from $105) and kept an Outperform rating, citing the SEC’s removal of the $25,000 PDT requirement as a catalyst for more intraday trading, higher margin balances and improved revenue per active user. Read More.

Mizuho raised its price target to $115 (from $105) and kept an Outperform rating, citing the SEC’s removal of the $25,000 PDT requirement as a catalyst for more intraday trading, higher margin balances and improved revenue per active user. Read More. Positive Sentiment: The SEC replaced the old $25,000 pattern‑day‑trader rule with an updated intraday margin framework, allowing much smaller accounts to day trade — a structural tailwind for Robinhood’s order flow, margin revenue and engagement metrics. Read More.

The SEC replaced the old $25,000 pattern‑day‑trader rule with an updated intraday margin framework, allowing much smaller accounts to day trade — a structural tailwind for Robinhood’s order flow, margin revenue and engagement metrics. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and media highlight Robinhood’s push beyond trading (payments, subscriptions, crypto) as strengthening the longer‑term bull case and supporting potential multiple expansion if execution continues. Read More.

Analysts and media highlight Robinhood’s push beyond trading (payments, subscriptions, crypto) as strengthening the longer‑term bull case and supporting potential multiple expansion if execution continues. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Vlad Tenev gave interviews about his vision and legacy; useful for branding and investor storytelling but unlikely to move near‑term fundamentals. Read More.

CEO Vlad Tenev gave interviews about his vision and legacy; useful for branding and investor storytelling but unlikely to move near‑term fundamentals. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Billionaire John Arnold warned prediction markets can harm younger users — commentary that could feed regulatory scrutiny around new product features, but not an immediate operational headwind. Read More.

Billionaire John Arnold warned prediction markets can harm younger users — commentary that could feed regulatory scrutiny around new product features, but not an immediate operational headwind. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Director Baiju Bhatt sold 57,261 shares (~$4.95M) under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan; additional filings show insider sales this quarter. While preplanned, the size of sales can create short‑term selling pressure and may concern some investors. Read More.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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